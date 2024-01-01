Menu
<p>MANUAL TRANSMISSION! TOURING! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!</p><p>CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH!</p><p>POWER LIFT GATE! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE</p><p>NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFABLE AT $599 EXTRA ! APPOINTMENT NEEDED</p><p>DUE TO TWO OFF SITE STORAGE PARKING LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2017 Subaru Outback

199,300 KM

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Outback

Touring

2017 Subaru Outback

Touring

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,300KM
Good Condition
VIN 4S4BSCDC8H1223185

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,300 KM

MANUAL TRANSMISSION! TOURING! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH!

POWER LIFT GATE! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE

NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFABLE AT $599 EXTRA ! APPOINTMENT NEEDED

DUE TO TWO OFF SITE STORAGE PARKING LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
