2017 Subaru WRX

$30,800 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 3 7 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8651332

8651332 Stock #: PC8239

PC8239 VIN: JF1VA2T6XH9815849

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8239

Mileage 145,370 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.