$30,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2017 Subaru WRX
STI Limited, 305HP, AWD, TURBO, NAV, ENKEI WHEELS
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$30,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8651332
- Stock #: PC8239
- VIN: JF1VA2T6XH9815849
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8239
- Mileage 145,370 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 SUBARU WRX STI LIMITED | 2.5L TURBOCHARGED | AWD | 305HP | 6 SPEED MANUAL | LIMITED | SUBARU STARLINK 7" MULTIMEDIA NAVIGATION SYSTEM | ENKEI PF05 WHEELS | HEATED FRONT SEATS | CARBON TRIM | LEATHER ALCANTARA SEATS | BLUETOOTH | SUNROOF | REAR CAMERA | STI SPOILER | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL ONTARIO | CLEAN CARFAX
The WRX STI Sport delivers an addictive driving euphoria and lures you in with a rare dose of unfiltered driving excitement. Despite its track-day looks and competitive soul, the STI has versatility, with room to spare. There's an impressive list of features, including Subaru Symmetrical AWD with Driver Controlled Center Differential (DCCD), a 2.5-litre turbocharged Subaru BOXER engine that makes 305 horsepower, coupled with a precise and durable 6-Speed, close-ratio Manual Transmission and SI-DRIVE for on-the-fly performance adjustment.
This WRX STI is finished in a Crystal Black Silica finish and Carbon Black Leather/Red Bolster Accent interior with Carbon trim throughout. This car comes with equipped with a full set of Upgraded 18-inch Enkei PF05 wheels as well as the factory 18-inch BBS wheels.
Enjoy features like the Subaru STARLINK 7.0" Multimedia Navigation System with a multi-touch gesture high-resolution screen, GPS navigation system, integrated audio system with 9 Harman Kardon speakers, 440-watt Harman Kardon amplifier, SiriusXM® Satellite Radio5, NavTraffic, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, USB Port/iPod Control, Bluetooth, 3.5mm AUX Jack, STARLINK Safety Plus Enabled, Dual-zone Climate Control, Reverse Camera and much more.
Safety features include Driver Airbag Driver-Side Front Airbag, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Passenger Airbag, Passenger-Side Front Airbag, Roof Side Curtain, Side-Curtain Airbags, Side Airbag, and Front Side Airbags.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.