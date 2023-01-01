Menu
2017 Subaru WRX

60,496 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller

60,496KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9559240
  • Stock #: LT20004B
  • VIN: JF1VA1L66H8817808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Leather Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

