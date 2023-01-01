Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Subaru WRX

137,500 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

K & L Auto Sales

416-913-3469

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru WRX

2017 Subaru WRX

MANUAL ~ REAR CAMERA ~ BLUETOOTH ~ SAFETY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru WRX

MANUAL ~ REAR CAMERA ~ BLUETOOTH ~ SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

416-913-3469

  1. 1684960233
  2. 1684960240
  3. 1684960244
  4. 1684960248
  5. 1684960252
  6. 1684960258
  7. 1684960262
  8. 1684960266
  9. 1684960271
  10. 1684960275
  11. 1684960280
  12. 1684960283
  13. 1684960287
  14. 1684960291
  15. 1684960294
  16. 1684960297
  17. 1684960300
  18. 1684960303
  19. 1684960305
  20. 1684960308
  21. 1684960312
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
137,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9985466
  • Stock #: 24052301
  • VIN: jf1va1a67h9831570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Standards Certificate included. No extra fees. Warranty & CarProof report available. HST is not included. K & L Auto Sales 4699 Keele st. unit#19 (Steeles & Keele) Toronto M3J 2N8 (416) 913-3469. Serving the TORONTO area, since 2005 K & L Auto Sales, located at 4699 KEELE ST in TORONTO, ON, is your premier retailer of Quality Pre-owned vehicles. We have a huge selection of over 100 pre-owned cars and truck to suit any budget, Our dedicated sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From K & L Auto Sales

2014 Kia CADENZA Pre...
 117,500 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic EX ...
 123,300 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Sienna X...
 15,600 KM
$66,999 + tax & lic

Email K & L Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
K & L Auto Sales

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

Call Dealer

416-913-XXXX

(click to show)

416-913-3469

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory