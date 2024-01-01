Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Side Mirrors, 6.2 Infotainment System , Auto On/Off Headlights and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2017 Subaru Crosstrek include:<br> <br>Heated Side Mirrors<br>6.2 Infotainment System<br>Auto On/Off Headlights<br>A/C<br>Roof Rails<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Rearview Camera<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 32365

2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,000KM
VIN JF2GPABC2HH275536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Side Mirrors, 6.2" Infotainment System , Auto On/Off Headlights and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Subaru Crosstrek include:

Heated Side Mirrors
6.2" Infotainment System
Auto On/Off Headlights
A/C
Roof Rails
Heated Front Seats
Rearview Camera
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32365

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Roof Rails
Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6-speakers

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
6.2" Infotainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 GS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Radar Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Mazda CX-5 GS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Radar Cruise, A/C 10,026 KM $33,490 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated seats, Moon Roof for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated seats, Moon Roof 13,100 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Heated Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Heated Seats 27,182 KM $39,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek