2017 TESLA MODEL X P100D | AWD | AUTOMATIC | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAM | LUDICROUS MODE | MEMORY SEATS | SKY VIEW | VOICE COMMAND | LEATHER INTERIOR | PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL | MOBILE HOTSPOT INTERNET ACCESS | POWER TILT/TELESCOPING STEERING | CRUISE CONTROL | BUCKET SEATS | TRACKER SYSTEM | 17'' TOUCH SCREEN | WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGING | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The performance of the Model X is breathtakingliterally and figuratively. It has 2 Electric Engines, the first engine generates 503HP and the Second one generates 259HP making a total of 762HP.The P100D features a 100 kWh battery with a 295-mile range. the Ludicrous Speed upgrade enables it to hit 60 mph in 2.9 seconds. The Model X comes with all the hardware and sensors needed for driver assistance and future autonomous driving capability. The cars key is shaped like the Model X and interfaces remotely with it when you press on it. Its like having a Hot Wheels car that mirrors your real car. Tapping on the side of the key fob causes your real-life doors to open. This Model X comes in a Gray Exterior color and a Black Leather Interior.
There are a multitude of sensors and cameras subtly integrated throughout the exterior, and they monitor for all sorts of hazards. Using the follow function on the smartphone app, the Model X can even creep out of a tight parking spot on its own if needed. The centerpiece of the Model X cockpit is the 17-inch touchscreen that is flanked by the only two buttons on the dashboard: the hazard lights and the glove box release. This is the access port to all the cars features, and the driver to control and configure the car to an incredible degree. When you first get in the car, you can enter your name and create what is essentially a user profile. It remembers all your settings, from seats, to mirrors, to even how far you like the doors to open.
The Tesla Model X has been designed for occupant safety with the front trunk acting as a crumple zone, while the floor-mounted battery lowers the center of gravity and stiffens the body against side impacts. Active safety tech includes collision avoidance and automatic emergency braking. The Model X also comes with a medical grade HEPA filter that removes pollen, bacteria, viruses, and pollution.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
