2017 Tesla Model X

61,134 KM

$109,800

+ tax & licensing
$109,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Tesla Model X

2017 Tesla Model X

P100D, AWD, LUDICROUS MODE, 17'' TOUCH SCREEN, NAV

2017 Tesla Model X

P100D, AWD, LUDICROUS MODE, 17'' TOUCH SCREEN, NAV

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$109,800

+ taxes & licensing

61,134KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7635235
  Stock #: PC7375
  VIN: 5YJXCDE47HF075834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7375
  • Mileage 61,134 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 TESLA MODEL X P100D | AWD | AUTOMATIC | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAM | LUDICROUS MODE | MEMORY SEATS | SKY VIEW | VOICE COMMAND | LEATHER INTERIOR | PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL | MOBILE HOTSPOT INTERNET ACCESS | POWER TILT/TELESCOPING STEERING | CRUISE CONTROL | BUCKET SEATS | TRACKER SYSTEM | 17'' TOUCH SCREEN | WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGING | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The performance of the Model X is breathtakingliterally and figuratively. It has 2 Electric Engines, the first engine generates 503HP and the Second one generates 259HP making a total of 762HP.The P100D features a 100 kWh battery with a 295-mile range. the Ludicrous Speed upgrade enables it to hit 60 mph in 2.9 seconds. The Model X comes with all the hardware and sensors needed for driver assistance and future autonomous driving capability. The cars key is shaped like the Model X and interfaces remotely with it when you press on it. Its like having a Hot Wheels car that mirrors your real car. Tapping on the side of the key fob causes your real-life doors to open. This Model X comes in a Gray Exterior color and a Black Leather Interior.







There are a multitude of sensors and cameras subtly integrated throughout the exterior, and they monitor for all sorts of hazards. Using the follow function on the smartphone app, the Model X can even creep out of a tight parking spot on its own if needed. The centerpiece of the Model X cockpit is the 17-inch touchscreen that is flanked by the only two buttons on the dashboard: the hazard lights and the glove box release. This is the access port to all the cars features, and the driver to control and configure the car to an incredible degree. When you first get in the car, you can enter your name and create what is essentially a user profile. It remembers all your settings, from seats, to mirrors, to even how far you like the doors to open.







The Tesla Model X has been designed for occupant safety with the front trunk acting as a crumple zone, while the floor-mounted battery lowers the center of gravity and stiffens the body against side impacts. Active safety tech includes collision avoidance and automatic emergency braking. The Model X also comes with a medical grade HEPA filter that removes pollen, bacteria, viruses, and pollution.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Tinted Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Trip Odometer
HD Radio
Air Suspension
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Rear
3
Wood
Carpet
2
Ride Control
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
14
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Lumbar
Roll Stability Control
Electronic Parking Brake
voice control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
4
Emergency interior trunk release
Audio system
power folding
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
rearview
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Antenna type: element
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Multi-functional information center
Wheels: aluminum
Front brake diameter: 14.0
Front brake width: 1.26
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Power outlet(s): 12V
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear headrests: fixed
Rear brake width: 1.1
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
Navigation system: touch screen display
Rear brake diameter: 14.4
Camera system: front
Tire type: summer performance
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Electric charge cord: 240 volt
Electric motor battery type: lithium ion
Door handle color: chrome
Mirror color: body-color with chrome accents
Power door locks: auto-locking
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Upholstery: premium cloth
Headlights: LED
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Watts: 240
Rear seat: sliding
Rear spoiler: electronically controlled
Wifi: hotspot compatible
Side door type: gull-wing
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Foot pedal trim: alloy
Lane deviation sensors
Rear moonroof / sunroof: fixed glass
variable intermittent
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting
Window defogger: rear
Fuel economy display: range
Center console trim: leatherette
Warnings and reminders: low battery
Electric motor charging time (240V): 12 hours
Upholstery accents: leatherette
Axle ratio: 9.73
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Pedestrian Detection
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Internet radio app: TuneIn
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Sunshade: windshield
Rear seat power adjustments: reclining
Automatic emergency braking: front
multi-function
auto delay off
visual warning
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
safety reverse
vehicle location
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
maintenance scheduling
front pedestrian
LED rear center
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Radio: FM
Memorized settings: 10 driver
Dash camera: front recording
rear recording
side recording
security event/collision alert
window operation
Power Closing
Electric Motor Torque: 713
Infotainment screen size: 17 in.
Electric Motor HP: 532
Electric motor miles per charge: 289
Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 397
EV battery capacity: 100 kWh

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

