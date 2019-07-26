Menu
2017 Toyota Camry

142,763 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Toyota Camry

2017 Toyota Camry

SE w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

2017 Toyota Camry

SE w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

142,763KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10540674
  • Stock #: 22387
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK6HU395582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 142,763 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 07/26/2019 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $2067 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
Vehicle Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Smart stop technology

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Aux input
USB port
6.1" Touch Panel Display

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

