Predawn Gray Mica 2017 Toyota Camry LE! Back Up Camera / Bluetooth And More!

2017 Toyota Camry

76,916 KM

Details

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Camry

2017 Toyota Camry

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,916KM
Used
VIN 4T1BF1FK5HU428085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,916 KM

Vehicle Description

Predawn Gray Mica 2017 Toyota Camry LE! Back Up Camera / Bluetooth And More!

Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online, It's that easy! We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

