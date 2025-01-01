Menu
CERTIFIED!!!
ONE OWNER/ WELL MAYNTAYNED
DRIVES LIKE NEW!!!

2017 Toyota Camry

229,000 KM

$10,850

+ taxes & licensing
LE

LE

13188566

2017 Toyota Camry

LE

AutoSmart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

647-869-1015

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
229,000KM
VIN 4T1BF1FKXHU402115

  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 229,000 KM

CERTIFIED!!!ONE OWNER/ WELL MAYNTAYNED
DRIVES LIKE NEW!!!
DRIVES LIKE NEW!!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

AutoSmart GTA

AutoSmart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

$10,850

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSmart GTA

647-869-1015

2017 Toyota Camry