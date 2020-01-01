Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Toyota Camry

LE ~ SAFETY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Camry

LE ~ SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

416-913-3469

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,300KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4406673
  • Stock #: 01062002
  • VIN: 4t1bf1fk9hu775967
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Standards Certificate included. No extra fees. Warranty & CarProof report available. HST is not included. K & L Auto Sales 4699 Keele st. unit#19 (Steeles & Keele) Toronto M3J 2N8 (416) 913-3469. Serving the TORONTO area, since 2005 K & L Auto Sales, located at 4699 KEELE ST in TORONTO, ON, is your premier retailer of Quality Pre-owned vehicles. We have a huge selection of over 100 pre-owned cars and truck to suit any budget, Our dedicated sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From K & L Auto Sales

2008 Buick Allure CX...
 143,300 KM
$2,999 + tax & lic
2004 Nissan Pathfind...
 262,800 KM
$999 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 119,700 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
K & L Auto Sales

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-913-XXXX

(click to show)

416-913-3469

Send A Message