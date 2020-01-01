*Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*, 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V.

Odometer is 21406 kilometers below market average!

CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents



White 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE | NO ACCIDENTS | LOW KM | FWD CVT 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V

We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!



Reviews:

* In most aspects of comfort, space, ride quality, and a feel of sturdy and confident driving, the Camry is highly rated by owners. Many owner reviews also reference a worry-free driving experience, with good fuel mileage and low running costs. Owners of top-line models love the premium stereo system, leather seats and sunroof. Notably, more than one owner expressed surprise at the resale value of their used Camry, which could be a pro or a con for used shoppers, depending on several factors. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.