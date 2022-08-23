$20,888+ tax & licensing
647-347-4111
2017 Toyota Camry
4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE
Location
Royal Fine Motors
1080 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M6N 3S2
647-347-4111
$20,888
- Listing ID: 8982397
- VIN: 4T1BF1FK2HU654357
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival from the Toyota Store, Carproof Verified Available, LE-Eco Plus Model, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth Audio, Alloy Wheels, One Owner Off Lease Local Toronto Ontario sedan Directly from Toyota Canada. Metallic Black over matching Black Cloth/Suede Interior, Fully Toyota Certified Equipped with 4 near Brand New Tires, Premium Sound Audio, Eco/Sport Modes, Extra Clean Condition, LikeNew inside and out, Low Kms, Only 33k kms, Very Well Maintained, Scratchless/Rust Free, A Must See, Dual Climate Control, Usb-Aux Inputs, Keyless Entry, Full Factory Toyota Warranty & More. Call Today! _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Royal Fine Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit us and take a test drive today!_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Royal Fine Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FINANCING: You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals._____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
Vehicle Features
