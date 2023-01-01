Menu
2017 Toyota Camry

141,461 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Toyota Camry

2017 Toyota Camry

SE w/ Rearview Camera, Bluetooth

2017 Toyota Camry

SE w/ Rearview Camera, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

141,461KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9818620
  • Stock #: 17750
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK1HU269890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 141,461 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX PORTS
Power Locks & Windows
6.1” Touchscreen Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

