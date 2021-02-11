Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

149,102 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

CE w/ Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

2017 Toyota Corolla

CE w/ Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

149,102KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10049661
  • Stock #: 19071
  • VIN: 2T1BURHEXHC902349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 149,102 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 11/02/2021 with an estimated $1057.45 of damage. On which a $1057 claim was made. 17th Feb 2022 - Glass record - $915.00

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Forward collision alert

Exterior

Automatic High Beam

Additional Features

Aux input
Collision Avoidance System
USB Ports
Lane Departure Alert
Toyota Safety Sense
Pedestrian Detection System
Corrective Lane Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

