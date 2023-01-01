Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

48,026 KM

Details Description Features

$21,490

+ tax & licensing
$21,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Dynamic Cruise

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Dynamic Cruise

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,490

+ taxes & licensing

48,026KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10505553
  • Stock #: 22256
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE0HC790340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,026 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #CANR98 as of 03/13/2020.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
Automatic Headlamp System
USB & AUX PORTS
Pre-Collision System
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Toyota Safety Sense
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
6.1” Touch Panel Display Audio
Steering Wheel Audio & BT Controls
Pedestrian Detection System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

