Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2017 Toyota Corolla iM include:<br> <br>Front Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Auxiliary Audio Input<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>USB Input<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Rear View Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 56868

2017 Toyota Corolla

96,803 KM

Details Description Features

$17,490

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Toyota Corolla

iM Base w/ Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle
12648711

2017 Toyota Corolla

iM Base w/ Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,803KM
VIN JTNKARJE3HJ524152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 56868
  • Mileage 96,803 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Toyota Corolla iM include:

Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
USB Input
Lane Departure Warning
Rear View Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 56868

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Buick Encore Essence for sale in Bedford, NS
2019 Buick Encore Essence 130,330 KM $17,490 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD for sale in Bedford, NS
2020 Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD 88,000 KM $19,490 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra N DCT for sale in Bedford, NS
2022 Hyundai Elantra N DCT 22,713 KM $29,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Toyota Corolla