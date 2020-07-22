Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

55,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

SE

Location

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

416-766-8244

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

55,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5705061
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE4HC831827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Canadian consumers ready to pay out for an auto online ( A decision of convenience vs. confidence for pre-owned shoppers) -- Call in to find out more



Shaw Automotive, the wholesale division of Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota

Supplies wholesale to dealer and public sales.

Best to visit the location for in stock selection or by placing a phone order

By calling into the office at 416-766-8244 with a

Deposit to hold the desired vehicle you care to purchase.

We will make sure its available for scheduled road test.



Our vehicles come safety inspected by our licensed Lexus and Toyota Technicians at our onsite service department in Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota.

Located at 2336 St. Clair Ave W., Toronto, Ontario behind the new Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota Dealership. One bus ride from Runnymede Subway Station for your convenience. We also offer shuttle service from Runnymede subway station to our location. Check out our Google reviews online to see what our guests think of us! Family owned, Customer driven



Disclaimer:

We have financing available for *4.99% on approved credit. Minimum loan is $9000.00 **example payment: Borrowing 9000.00 over 60 months at 4.99% = $10,250.00 with monthly payments of $193.38

We offer financing on all credit scores! Call Tarina to leave a deposit and finance purchase orders. **Credit is subject to different interest rates. OAC

Term of finance: 60 MONTHS OR $114. BI WEEKLY $5000 DOWN OR TRADE IN 74 MONTHS

Interest rate: 4.99%

Google Reviews:

Stephen Mackie

George and Tarina were wonderful to deal with. Being a buyer from out of town needing to make the purchase over the phone was stressful but they made it quite easy. Will be recommending them to friends and family first before anyone else when they need a car. Thanks!



Aidan Ferrier

As a 17 year old buying your first car is a pretty big deal and can also be very stressful however George and Tarina made it as easy as could be and made sure I was in great hands with my lexus sc400 and had all work needed to the car done free of charge and even had the car fully detailed inside and out as well as polished and waxed for the day I took delivery of my new car best dealer experience I had while shopping for my first car and will deffinately return in the future for my next purchase



Bell Bellis

I needed a vehicle immediately, and was strapped for time.

Tarina & George came to the rescue!

In a matter of hours I had gone for a test drive, reviewed all the car proof, maintance history, and had the new ownership in my hand by mid-day!

Thank you for the great experience!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

Shaw Automotive Group

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

