2017 Toyota Corolla

77,592 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,592KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9035815
  • Stock #: R19656A
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE0HC956873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R19656A
  • Mileage 77,592 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

