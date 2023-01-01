Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

120,121 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

SE w/ Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

120,121KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9796927
  • Stock #: 17654
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE3HC851227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17654
  • Mileage 120,121 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
USB port
Automatic Headlamp System
AUX Port
Pre-Collision System
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Automatic high beams
Toyota Safety Sense
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
6.1” Touch Panel Display Audio
Steering Wheel Audio & BT Controls
Pedestrian Detection System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

