Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Toyota Highlander

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Highlander

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

  1. 4591590
  2. 4591590
  3. 4591590
  4. 4591590
  5. 4591590
  6. 4591590
  7. 4591590
  8. 4591590
  9. 4591590
  10. 4591590
  11. 4591590
  12. 4591590
  13. 4591590
  14. 4591590
  15. 4591590
  16. 4591590
  17. 4591590
  18. 4591590
  19. 4591590
  20. 4591590
  21. 4591590
  22. 4591590
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 116,420KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4591590
  • Stock #: 16836A
  • VIN: 5TDZZRFH7HS205211
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Recent Arrival!
*Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*.
CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Silver 2017 Toyota Highlander LE FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.5L 6-Cylinder
We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* On most aspects of bad-weather confidence, a commanding driving position, comfort, flexibility, and space to spare, the Highlander seems to have impressed owners. Many appreciate the upscale feature content, and the automatic high-beams, and JBL stereo are commonly listed as feature favourites. Many say the standard V6 driveline offers up an ideal blend of performance punch and fuel efficiency. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2011 Honda Odyssey
 165,000 KM
$12,220 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 HYB...
 81,535 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Highlander
 26,282 KM
$44,488 + tax & lic
Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Send A Message