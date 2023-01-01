Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

90,950 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

LE AWD w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Toyota Safety Sense

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

90,950KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10031577
  • Stock #: 18983
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV5HW544985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rearview Camera

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Seating

60/40 split rear bench seat

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Automatic Headlamp System
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX PORTS
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Pre-Collision System w/Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
Power Locks & Windows
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS-P)
6.1” Touchscreen Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

