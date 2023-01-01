2017 Toyota RAV4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 10031577

10031577 Stock #: 18983

18983 VIN: 2T3BFREV5HW544985

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 90,950 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rearview Camera Convenience Dynamic Radar Cruise Control Seating 60/40 split rear bench seat Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Automatic Headlamp System Steering Wheel Mounted Controls USB & AUX PORTS Power Heated Side Mirrors Pre-Collision System w/Pedestrian Detection Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist Power Locks & Windows Toyota Safety Sense (TSS-P) 6.1” Touchscreen Display

