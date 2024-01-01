Menu
Galactic Aqua Mica 2017 Toyota RAV4 SE AWD! Navigation / Leather / Sunroof / Back Up Camera / Heated Seats / Push Button Start / Power Driver Seat / Bluetooth / Fog Lights And More! Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online, Its that easy! We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

2017 Toyota RAV4

94,840 KM

Details Description Features

2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

94,840KM
Used
VIN 2T3JFREV0HW610502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Galactic Aqua Mica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,840 KM

Vehicle Description

Galactic Aqua Mica 2017 Toyota RAV4 SE AWD! Navigation / Leather / Sunroof / Back Up Camera / Heated Seats / Push Button Start / Power Driver Seat / Bluetooth / Fog Lights And More!

Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online, It's that easy! We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2017 Toyota RAV4