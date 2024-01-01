Menu
1 OWNER / Rearview Camera, 6.1 Touchscreen, Heated Front Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2017 Toyota RAV4 include:<br> <br>Rearview Camera<br>6.1 Touchscreen<br>Heated Front Seats<br>USB Port<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Power Locks & Windows<br>Keyless Entry<br>Bluetooth<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 33773

2017 Toyota RAV4

147,862 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C

2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,862KM
VIN 2T3RFREV0HW588049

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 147,862 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Rearview Camera, 6.1" Touchscreen, Heated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Toyota RAV4 include:

Rearview Camera
6.1" Touchscreen
Heated Front Seats
USB Port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Locks & Windows
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 33773

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Pre-Collision System w/Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
Power Locks & Windows
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS-P)
6.1" Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Toyota RAV4