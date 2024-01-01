$18,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C
2017 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
147,862KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3RFREV0HW588049
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 147,862 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Rearview Camera, 6.1" Touchscreen, Heated Front Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Toyota RAV4 include:
Rearview Camera
6.1" Touchscreen
Heated Front Seats
USB Port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Locks & Windows
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 33773
1 OWNER / Rearview Camera, 6.1" Touchscreen, Heated Front Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Toyota RAV4 include:
Rearview Camera
6.1" Touchscreen
Heated Front Seats
USB Port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Locks & Windows
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 33773
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Interior
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Safety
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Pre-Collision System w/Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
Power Locks & Windows
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS-P)
6.1" Touchscreen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof, Nav 50,000 KM $30,490 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Qashqai SL w/ Nav, Intelligent Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel 105,100 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Nav 29,131 KM $43,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2017 Toyota RAV4