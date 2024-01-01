Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 7 Touchscreen Display , Steering Wheel Mounted Controls , Power Drivers Seat and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2017 Toyota RAV4 include:<br> <br>7 Touchscreen Display<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Power Drivers Seat<br>Smart Key System<br>Parking Sensors<br>USB & AUX Ports<br>Bluetooth<br>Rearview Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 39466

2017 Toyota RAV4

91,000 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Limited AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam

11914232

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
VIN 2T3DFREV8HW669651

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

