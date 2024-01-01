$23,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4
Limited AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam
2017 Toyota RAV4
Limited AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,000KM
VIN 2T3DFREV8HW669651
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 91,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 7 Touchscreen Display , Steering Wheel Mounted Controls , Power Driver's Seat and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Toyota RAV4 include:
7 Touchscreen Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Driver's Seat
Smart Key System
Parking Sensors
USB & AUX Ports
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39466
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Liftgate
Automatic Headlamp System
Interior
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Convenience
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Safety
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
SMART KEY SYSTEM
JBL Sound System
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX PORTS
Birds Eye View Camera
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Pre-Collision System w/Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
Power Locks & Windows
Drivers Seat Position Memory
7” Touchscreen Display
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
