*Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*, AWD, Ash w/Fabric Seat Trim, Air Conditioning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, RAV4 AWD LE Grade. Super White 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ Reviews: * RAV4 owners typically rave about fuel economy, highway ride quality and noise levels, and semi-sporty handling. The slick and seamless AWD system is a feature favourite in inclement weather, and a just-right amount of ground clearance enables confident tackling of light to moderate trails, without diminishing handling. Upscale touches throughout the cabin are also appreciated, including the RAV4's luxurious dashboard. Source: autoTRADER.ca