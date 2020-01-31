Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Toyota RAV4

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota RAV4

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

  1. 4663770
  2. 4663770
  3. 4663770
  4. 4663770
  5. 4663770
  6. 4663770
  7. 4663770
  8. 4663770
  9. 4663770
  10. 4663770
  11. 4663770
  12. 4663770
  13. 4663770
  14. 4663770
  15. 4663770
  16. 4663770
  17. 4663770
  18. 4663770
  19. 4663770
  20. 4663770
  21. 4663770
  22. 4663770
  23. 4663770
  24. 4663770
  25. 4663770
  26. 4663770
Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,159KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4663770
  • Stock #: 15294A
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV4HW656757
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

*Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*, AWD, Ash w/Fabric Seat Trim, Air Conditioning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, RAV4 AWD LE Grade. Super White 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ Reviews: * RAV4 owners typically rave about fuel economy, highway ride quality and noise levels, and semi-sporty handling. The slick and seamless AWD system is a feature favourite in inclement weather, and a just-right amount of ground clearance enables confident tackling of light to moderate trails, without diminishing handling. Upscale touches throughout the cabin are also appreciated, including the RAV4's luxurious dashboard. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2016 Toyota Venza | ...
 78,512 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Rio
 19,623 KM
$15,697 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Yaris | ...
 11,790 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Send A Message