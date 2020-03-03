Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

| AWD | NO ACCIDENTS |

2017 Toyota RAV4

| AWD | NO ACCIDENTS |

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$23,660

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,949KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4739628
  • Stock #: 16901A
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV7HW675805
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Recent Arrival! *Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*, AWD, Black w/Fabric Seat Trim. Odometer is 15037 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents White 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca/used or call our sales department 416-766-1155. Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ Reviews: * RAV4 owners typically rave about fuel economy, highway ride quality and noise levels, and semi-sporty handling. The slick and seamless AWD system is a feature favourite in inclement weather, and a just-right amount of ground clearance enables confident tackling of light to moderate trails, without diminishing handling. Upscale touches throughout the cabin are also appreciated, including the RAV4's luxurious dashboard. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

