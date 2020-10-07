Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota RAV4

73,628 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota RAV4

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

  1. 5853654
  2. 5853654
  3. 5853654
  4. 5853654
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,628KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5853654
  • Stock #: 17412A
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV9HW551079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,628 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! *Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*, AWD. Silver 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ Reviews: * RAV4 owners typically rave about fuel economy, highway ride quality and noise levels, and semi-sporty handling. The slick and seamless AWD system is a feature favourite in inclement weather, and a just-right amount of ground clearance enables confident tackling of light to moderate trails, without diminishing handling. Upscale touches throughout the cabin are also appreciated, including the RAV4’s luxurious dashboard. Source: autoTRADER.ca Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online. Use our online buying platform and contact free delivery process and you will have a 100% no risk full refund guarantee. Shop for your new car in your PJs! With Ken Shaw Express, you can complete your entire buying experience online, much like you would buy anything else online. Of course, we’re here to help if you need us. Our Express site allows you to easily search for or configure the car you want and then explore your purchase options; cash, lease or finance. You’ll be presented with a fully transparent online deal sheet that includes the price of the car and all associated fees. You will also have the opportunity to purchase warranty and other protection plans. If you would like to proceed with the purchase, you can accept the deal sheet and schedule delivery of your new car. It’s that easy! We are currently open online and by phone. On delivery, we will bring the vehicle to you in a safe manner. We will sanitize the vehicle, wear gloves, a mask and use a plastic steering wheel wrap and seat covers. We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

2014 Ford Escape
 92,612 KM
$17,919 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla
 91,432 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2016 Honda HR-V
 80,219 KM
$14,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory