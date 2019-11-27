Menu
2017 Toyota Sienna

2017 Toyota Sienna

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,635KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4371195
  Stock #: 16676A
  VIN: 5TDDZ3DC4HS152417
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*, AWD
Odometer is 16036 kilometers below market average!
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Grey 2017 Toyota Sienna XLE 7 Passenger AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V
We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Seating
  • Leather Interior
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

