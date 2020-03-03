Menu
2017 Toyota Sienna

7 Passenger | NO ACCIDENTS |

2017 Toyota Sienna

7 Passenger | NO ACCIDENTS |

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$27,288

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,411KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4739643
  • Stock #: 16909A
  • VIN: 5TDZZ3DC3HS834985
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Recent Arrival! *Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Black 2017 Toyota Sienna 7 Passenger FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca/used or call our sales department 416-766-1155. Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

