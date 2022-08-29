Menu
2017 Toyota Tacoma

98,000 KM

$38,988

+ tax & licensing
$38,988

+ taxes & licensing

Shaw Automotive Group

416-766-8244

2017 Toyota Tacoma

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

416-766-8244

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$38,988

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9318217
  Stock #: TRD SPORT
  VIN: 5TFDZ5BN5HX024469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description


Shaw Automotive, the  division of Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota

We encourage all on line shoppers to make sure you actually see what and who your buying from. We treat everyone like our wise grandmothers and grandfathers .They would never just hand over their hard earned money to on line photo shop and great copy. They always wanted to see what they were buying and from who ,they bought the tanglble so should you.

SIMPLE  STILL WORKS

 Our stock is changing hourly due to demand highs and lows . We recommend calling into the office at 416-766-8244 or cell 4169306465 .

To hold the desired vehicle you  would like to purchase. A card # will  hold a unit for 24 hours to have you come and inspect your potential purchase .

Majority of our vehicles come safety inspected by our licensed Lexus and Toyota Technicians at our onsite service department in Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota.

Located at 2336 St. Clair Ave W., Toronto, Ontario behind the new Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota Dealership. One bus ride from Runnymede Subway Station for your convenience. We also offer shuttle service from Runnymede subway station to our location. Check out our Google reviews online to see what our guests think of us! Family owned, Customer driven



Disclaimer:

We have financing available for based on approved credit. Minimum loan is $9000.00 ** current interest rate enviroment rates based on your credit history.

We offer financing on all credit scores!  **Credit is subject to different interest rates. OAC


Please visit our Google Reviews:

Aidan Ferrier

As a 17 year old buying your first car is a pretty big deal and can also be very stressful however George and Tarina made it as easy as could be and made sure I was in great hands with my lexus sc400 and had all work needed to the car done free of charge and even had the car fully detailed inside and out as well as polished and waxed for the day I took delivery of my new car best dealer experience I had while shopping for my first car and will deffinately return in the future for my next purchase



Bell Bellis

I needed a vehicle immediately, and was strapped for time.

Tarina & George came to the rescue!

In a matter of hours I had gone for a test drive, reviewed all the car proof, maintance history, and had the new ownership in my hand by mid-day!

Thank you for the great experience!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shaw Automotive Group

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

