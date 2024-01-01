Menu
Disclosure: May 26th 2018 - Glass Record - $297.00

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

110,773 KM

$23,590

+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Beetle

Dune w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

Dune w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,590

+ taxes & licensing

110,773KM
Used
VIN 3VWS17AT6HM623524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,773 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Park Distance Control
Aux input
USB Audio input
Blind Spot Detection
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Fender Premium Audio System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
6.33" Touchscreen
KESSY- Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$23,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Volkswagen Beetle