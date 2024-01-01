Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Volkswagen Golf

80,248 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

80,248KM
Used
VIN 3VW017AU6HM527117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,248 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
6.5" Touchscreen

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
8 speakers

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Hill hold assist

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Seating

Leatherette Seats

Additional Features

USB port
Panoramic Power Sunroof
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Detection w/ Rear Traffic Alert
60/40 Rear Split Seats
115v Power Port
KESSY

2017 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Volkswagen Golf