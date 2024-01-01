Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Volkswagen Golf

77,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,490

+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf

R 5- Door Manual w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

2017 Volkswagen Golf

R 5- Door Manual w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,490

+ taxes & licensing

77,000KM
Used
VIN WVWWF7AU6HW128383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Options

Power Drivers Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

USB & AUX Input
Blind Spot Detection
Fender Premium Audio System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Adaptive Front Light System
Keyless Access & Push Button Start
6.5” Touchscreen
Golf R Sport Steering Wheel
Bi-Xenon Head Lights

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Volkswagen Golf