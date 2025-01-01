Menu
Account
Sign In
2017 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF COMFORTLINE BLUE OVER BLACK | NO ACCIDENT | APPLE CARPLAY | BACKUP CAMERA Powered by a   1.8L Turbocharged Inline-4 engine producing 170 HP , paired with a   6-speed automatic transmission , this 2017 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline offers a perfect balance of sporty performance, practicality, and European refinement. Finished in a   Blue exterior over Black interior , this hatchback delivers both style and reliability with German precision. Equipped with: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Auto Lights, Bluetooth, USB Connection, Dual-Zone Climate Control, and much more. SAFETY CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE $790 (Hatchback) FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for $790. If not certified, the vehicle is deemed not drivable and not certified. Price excludes certification, applicable taxes (HST), and licensing. <p><span style=color: rgb(13, 23, 34); font-family: Graphik, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 0.2px; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; display: inline !important; float: none;><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Play, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit! HAVE A TRADE-IN? Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Play, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;> <br></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Play, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Play, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;> <br></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Play, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW?<br style=box-sizing: border-box;>On a daily bases we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Play, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;> <br></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Play, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>CONTACT US:<br style=box-sizing: border-box;>TEL: 6473989268<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1762115423749_5907708249827283 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;>We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us. We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.</p>Please call our sales team for more details. As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for SEDAN $790 AND $990 FOR SUV& MINIVAN . Price does not include certification, And omvic fee $22.00 applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.</span></p>

2017 Volkswagen Golf

155,303 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Volkswagen Golf

5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI

Watch This Vehicle
13163002

2017 Volkswagen Golf

5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI

Location

A2 Toronto Auto LTD

1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2

416-818-7799

  1. 13163002
  2. 13163002
  3. 13163002
  4. 13163002
  5. 13163002
  6. 13163002
  7. 13163002
  8. 13163002
  9. 13163002
  10. 13163002
  11. 13163002
  12. 13163002
  13. 13163002
  14. 13163002
  15. 13163002
  16. 13163002
  17. 13163002
  18. 13163002
  19. 13163002
  20. 13163002
  21. 13163002
  22. 13163002
Contact Seller

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,303KM
VIN 3VW217AU2HM041042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 041042
  • Mileage 155,303 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF COMFORTLINE BLUE OVER BLACK | NO ACCIDENT | APPLE CARPLAY | BACKUP CAMERA Powered by a   1.8L Turbocharged Inline-4 engine producing 170 HP , paired with a   6-speed automatic transmission , this 2017 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline offers a perfect balance of sporty performance, practicality, and European refinement. Finished in a   Blue exterior over Black interior , this hatchback delivers both style and reliability with German precision. Equipped with: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Auto Lights, Bluetooth, USB Connection, Dual-Zone Climate Control, and much more. SAFETY CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE $790 (Hatchback) FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for $790. If not certified, the vehicle is deemed not drivable and not certified. Price excludes certification, applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.

Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit! HAVE A TRADE-IN? Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.

 

We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase

 

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW?
On a daily bases we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing.

 

CONTACT US:
TEL: 6473989268

We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us. We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.

Please call our sales team for more details. As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for SEDAN $790 AND $990 FOR SUV& MINIVAN . Price does not include certification, And omvic fee $22.00 applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Interior

Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity -inc: voice activation control
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer

Mechanical

140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.87 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
50 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode
60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.8 TSI 170HP

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Media / Nav / Comm

1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A2 Toronto Auto LTD

Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION 4dr Wolfsburg Edition for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION 4dr Wolfsburg Edition 105,210 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Sienna XLE for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Toyota Sienna XLE 174,729 KM $17,888 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto Limited for sale in Toronto, ON
2010 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto Limited 85,560 KM $6,888 + tax & lic

Email A2 Toronto Auto LTD

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A2 Toronto Auto LTD

A2 Toronto Auto LTD

1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2

Call Dealer

416-818-XXXX

(click to show)

416-818-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing>

A2 Toronto Auto LTD

416-818-7799

2017 Volkswagen Golf