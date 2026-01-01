Menu
Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Rear Climate Vents and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
GPS Navigation
Passive Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rain Sensing Wipers
Ambient Lighting

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 86033

2017 Volkswagen Golf

82,300 KM

$15,890

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

13509407

2017 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$15,890

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,300KM
VIN 3VW217AUXHM040852

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,300 KM

Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Rear Climate Vents and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
GPS Navigation
Passive Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rain Sensing Wipers
Ambient Lighting

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 86033

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Collision Warning

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hands Free Device Connectivity

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$15,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Volkswagen Golf