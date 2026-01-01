$7,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
4dr DSG 1.8 TSI Trendline 4MOTION
2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
4dr DSG 1.8 TSI Trendline 4MOTION
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 247,500 KM
Vehicle Description
4 MOTION! SPORTSWAGON! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!
ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! BACKUP CAMERA! ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE!
LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ALL DEALER SERVICED! VERY GOOD
BODY AND PAINT, NO RUST! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE! YOU
SAFETY IT, YOU SAVE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKIGN STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
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