2017 Volkswagen Jetta

82,763 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Wolfsburg Edition w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Wolfsburg Edition w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

82,763KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10549653
  • Stock #: 22594
  • VIN: 3VWDB7AJ6HM279004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,763 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
Keyless Access
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
6.33" Touchscreen

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

