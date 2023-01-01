2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 2 , 7 6 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10549653

10549653 Stock #: 22594

22594 VIN: 3VWDB7AJ6HM279004

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 82,763 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Power Sunroof Rain Sensing Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Rearview Camera Seating Power Driver Seat Comfort Dual Zone A/C Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Additional Features Aux input PUSH START BUTTON USB port Keyless Access Apple CarPlay & Android Auto 6.33" Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.