Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #24GI as of 10/30/2020. Was involved in an accident on 08/06/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

64,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

Sedan Trendline+ w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

64,000KM
Used
VIN 3VW2B7AJ9HM263791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #24GI as of 10/30/2020. Was involved in an accident on 08/06/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Centre Armrest
60/40 split folding rear seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Comfort

A/C

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Additional Features

Aux input
USB Input
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
6.3" Touchscreen

