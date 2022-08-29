2017 Volkswagen Jetta

$16,450 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: 11830

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11830

Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Map Lights Digital clock Inside Hood Release glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear cupholder Digital/Analog Display Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Comfort Climate Control Exterior Auto On/Off Headlamps Halogen Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Mechanical Front-wheel drive Additional Features Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Steering Wheel Control PUSH START Voice Command Apple Car Play Full Carpet floor

