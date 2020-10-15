Menu
2017 Volkswagen Jetta

115,105 KM

Details Description Features

$19,590

+ tax & licensing
$19,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Highline w/ Technology Package, Fender Audio

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Highline w/ Technology Package, Fender Audio

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,590

+ taxes & licensing

115,105KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9701884
  • Stock #: 17160
  • VIN: 3VWL17AJ5HM414178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17160
  • Mileage 115,105 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 10/15/2020 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $6480 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain-sensing wipers

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Climatronic dual-zone climate control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Additional Features

Navigation
Aux input
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Leather Wrapped Steering
USB Input
Blind Spot Detection
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Power, Heated Side Mirrors
Fender Audio System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
6.33" Touchscreen
6.3" Infotainment Touchscreen
Front Assist w/ Autonomous Emergency Braking

