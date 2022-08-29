$21,995+ tax & licensing
416-831-0578
2017 Volkswagen Passat
4CYL | AUTO | BACKUP CAM | APPLE CARPLAY |
Location
Maple C Cars
90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599
- Listing ID: 9117049
- VIN: 1VWBT7A33HC037763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / 1 OWNER / CLEAN CARFAX / and more!
4 Cyl, Auto, One Owner, 5 Pass, Navigation, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Blindspot Monitor, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Push To Start, Sunroof, Power Seats, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Power windows, Power door locks, Tilt, Aux, USB, Cruise, Cd, Ac, Keyless, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, From New Car Dealership, Drives Excellent, New Car Trade, Just Arrived, No Accidents!!!
Financing Available
Please Call Prior, As We Are Open By Appointment Only
Maple C Cars Ltd, 90 Winter Ave, Scar, Ont, M1K 4M3
info@mapleccars.ca
www.mapleccars.ca
Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003
Vehicle Features
