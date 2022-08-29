Menu
2017 Volkswagen Passat

139,000 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Maple C Cars

416-831-0578

2017 Volkswagen Passat

2017 Volkswagen Passat

4CYL | AUTO | BACKUP CAM | APPLE CARPLAY |

2017 Volkswagen Passat

4CYL | AUTO | BACKUP CAM | APPLE CARPLAY |

Location

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599

Sale

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9117049
  • VIN: 1VWBT7A33HC037763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / 1 OWNER / CLEAN CARFAX / and more!

 

4 Cyl, Auto, One Owner, 5 Pass, Navigation, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Blindspot Monitor, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Push To Start, Sunroof, Power Seats, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Power windows, Power door locks, Tilt, Aux, USB, Cruise, Cd, Ac, Keyless, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, From New Car Dealership, Drives Excellent, New Car Trade, Just Arrived, No Accidents!!!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing Available

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please Call Prior, As We Are Open By Appointment Only

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Maple C Cars Ltd, 90 Winter Ave, Scar, Ont, M1K 4M3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

416-831-0578

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

info@mapleccars.ca

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

www.mapleccars.ca

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Uncertified vehicles are not driveable, extra $599 for safety

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

