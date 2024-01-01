$16,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline AWD w/ Technology Package w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline AWD w/ Technology Package w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WVGMV7AX2HK003484
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 77,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Panoramic Moonroof , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror , 12V Outlets and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan include:
Panoramic Moonroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
12V Outlets
Rearview Camera
Dual Zone A/C
USB Ports
Touchscreen Display
AUX Input
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 40919
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Panoramic Moonroof , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror , 12V Outlets and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan include:
Panoramic Moonroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
12V Outlets
Rearview Camera
Dual Zone A/C
USB Ports
Touchscreen Display
AUX Input
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 40919
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Panoramic Moonroof
Additional Features
Aux input
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Fender Premium Audio System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
Power Driver’s Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2020 Audi A3 Komfort w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 62,222 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus NX 300 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 71,240 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Camry XSE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Rearview Cam 110,400 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan