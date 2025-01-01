Menu
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auxiliary Audio Input, Touchscreen Display, USB Input and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Auxiliary Audio Input
Touchscreen Display
USB Input
Push Button Start
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
12V Outlet
Front Heated Seats
Cruise Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 68219

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

112,500 KM

$17,390

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg Edition AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Rearview Cam

12979864

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg Edition AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,390

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,500KM
VIN WVGNV7AX0HK021115

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 68219
  • Mileage 112,500 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auxiliary Audio Input, Touchscreen Display, USB Input and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Auxiliary Audio Input
Touchscreen Display
USB Input
Push Button Start
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
12V Outlet
Front Heated Seats
Cruise Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 68219

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Power Driver Seat

Auxiliary Audio Input

Push Button Start

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

