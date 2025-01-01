$14,888+ taxes & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
4MOTION 4dr Wolfsburg Edition
Location
A2 Toronto Auto LTD
1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2
416-818-7799
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
143,355KM
VIN WVGNV7AX3HW508060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,355 KM
Vehicle Description
Please call our sales team for more details. As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for SEDAN $790 AND $980 FOR SUV& MINIVAN . Price does not include certification, And omvic fee $22.00 applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat w/power recline and power lumbar support and 8-way manually adjustable front passenger seat w/fold flat function
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Exterior
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Programmable Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.45 Axle Ratio
60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L TSI I-4 Turbocharged -inc: intercooler and direct injection
64 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel
521.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
GVWR: 2
height adjustment
Dashboard Storage
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
Wheels: 17 Novara Alloy
Tires: 17 All Season
250 kgs 4
960lbs
Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Lumbar Support
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
