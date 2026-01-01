$2,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
WOLFSBURG EDITION 4MOTION - FULLY.
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
WOLFSBURG EDITION 4MOTION - FULLY.
Location
Richstone Fine Cars Inc
855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
416-274-2886
Sold As Is
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 327,890 KM
Vehicle Description
YES,.ONLY $2,999.00!!! NOT A MISPRINT!!
2017 VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN 4MOTION - WOLFSBURG EDITION ***4 CYLINDER MODEL (2.0 LITRE- 4 CYLINDER TURBO ENGINE) *** AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER GLASS PANORAMIC MOONROOF, AIR CONDITIONING, BACK-UP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, ALLOYS WHEELS, UPGRADED SOUND SYSTEM, PUSHBUTTON START, PS, PB, PM, PW, KEYLESS ENTRY, AND MORE!!!
THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE:
***CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT
***ORIGINAL KEYS AND REMOTES
$2,999.00 PLUS HST, LICENCE & OMVIC ($22.00) FEE EXTRA.
NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!
YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE $$$
AT THIS PRICE (NOT "CERTIFIED")- NOT INSPECTED) - SOLD "AS IS" / AS TRADED-IN, "This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO BRING ALONG YOUR OWN PERSONAL TECHNICIAN AND HAVE THEM PERFORM A PRE-PURCHASE INSPECTION PRIOR TO PURCHASING.
PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, AND TO ENSURE THAT THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE IS STILL AVAILABLE, AND IS ON-SITE.
RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.
855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17
TORONTO, ONTARIO M3J 2X3
416-274-AUTO (2886)
2017 VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN 4MOTION-WOLFSBURG EDITION
***FULLY EQUIPPED***
4 CYLINDER 2.0 LITRE TURBO
AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
PANORAMIC GLASS MOONROOF
Power locks
Power steering
Tilt steering wheel
Power windows
Rear window defroster
HEATED POWER SEATS
Power mirrors
Airbag: driver, passenger & side
Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Fog lights
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag;
Security System
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Bluetooth Connection
Heated Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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416-274-2886