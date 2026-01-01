$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
4MOTION 4dr Wolfsburg Edition
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
4MOTION 4dr Wolfsburg Edition
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM! WOLFSBURG EDITION! 4 MOTION! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF!
POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! PUSH START!
BLUETOOTH! BACKUP CAMERA! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN
CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE VERY NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT
$699 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
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