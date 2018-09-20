Menu
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

67,441 KM

Details

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg Edition w/ Rearview Camera, Cruise Control

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg Edition w/ Rearview Camera, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

67,441KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9818629
  • Stock #: 17759
  • VIN: WVGNV7AX7HK034167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17759
  • Mileage 67,441 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 09/20/2018 with an estimated $6847.91 of damage. On which a $6848 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 04/25/2019 with an estimated $3209.62 of damage. On which a $2209 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Options

12v power outlet

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM/CD

Additional Features

Aux input
USB Input
Power Adjustable Driver's Seat
Drive Select (Sport)
Rear Seat Vents (Back of Armrest)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

