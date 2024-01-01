$19,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Volvo XC60
Premier SE w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Sunroof, Nav
2017 Volvo XC60
Premier SE w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Sunroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,300KM
VIN YV440MRK7H2144512
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 129,300 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Navigation, Dual-Zone A/C, Driver Alert and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Volvo XC60 include:
Navigation
Dual-Zone A/C
Driver Alert
Cruise Control
Park Assist
Collision Warning
Auto Start/Stop
Heated Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 31860
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver Alert
Seating
Leather Seats
Driver's Memory Seat
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Additional Features
Park Assist
Aux input
USB port
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
Dual-Zone A/C
Auto Start/Stop
Collision Warning
SOS Call Support
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2017 Volvo XC60