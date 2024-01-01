Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Navigation, Dual-Zone A/C, Driver Alert and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Volvo XC60 include:

Navigation
Dual-Zone A/C
Driver Alert
Cruise Control
Park Assist
Collision Warning
Auto Start/Stop
Heated Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 31860

2017 Volvo XC60

129,300 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Volvo XC60

Premier SE w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Sunroof, Nav

2017 Volvo XC60

Premier SE w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Sunroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,300KM
VIN YV440MRK7H2144512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 129,300 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Navigation, Dual-Zone A/C, Driver Alert and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Volvo XC60 include:

Navigation
Dual-Zone A/C
Driver Alert
Cruise Control
Park Assist
Collision Warning
Auto Start/Stop
Heated Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 31860

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver Alert

Seating

Leather Seats
Driver's Memory Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Park Assist
Aux input
USB port
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
Dual-Zone A/C
Auto Start/Stop
Collision Warning
SOS Call Support

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Volvo XC60