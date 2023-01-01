Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Volvo XC90

140,385 KM

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Volvo XC90

T6 Momentum w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Nav

2017 Volvo XC90

T6 Momentum w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Nav

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

140,385KM
Used
VIN YV4A22PK7H1179318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,385 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C
Rear dual zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Keep Assist

Exterior

Panoramic Moonroof

Additional Features

Park Assist
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
TOUCHSCREEN
CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT
Auto Start/Stop
Collision Avoidance Assist
Drive Mode Select
SOS Support System

2017 Volvo XC90