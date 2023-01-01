2018 Acura ILX

$26,595 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 6 , 5 3 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9638044

9638044 Stock #: WI20188A

WI20188A VIN: 19UDE2F75JA800700

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 56,539 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Adaptive Cruise Control Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Seating Leather Interior Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.